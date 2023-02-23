Mike Rupp Talks Rangers’ Trade Deadline Plans







If you are a Rangers fan, you can’t escape the two words that rhyme with hat-trick pain.

Chris Drury already has been busy before the March 1 trade deadline. He added Vladimir Tarasenko to score some goals. He also brought back Tyler Motte. Now everyone is wondering if that guy Patrick Kane could now realistically come to the Blueshirts. If not Kane, could the Rangers GM make another move or two in the next 10 days?

We break down all the trade deadline rumors and discuss Igor Shesterkin looking human on a new episode of “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie Walker and me. Our beautiful, bald ex-Ranger friend, MSG Network and NHL Network analyst, Mike Rupp, joins the show this week.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Mollie Walker and Jake Brown:

MOTTE’S BACK: This was a smart deal by the Rangers that upgrades the fourth line. They didn’t have to give up too much and he was a big part of their playoff run last season. This reunion made a ton of sense.

STRUGGLING SHESTERKIN: Everybody needs to relax. He has set such a high bar after his sensational performance last season. He's just been average lately. It's better he struggles a bit now than come playoff time. He will come out of this.

Mike Rupp Interview:

NHL Network analyst, MSG Network analyst, “That’s Hockey Talk” podcast host, former Rangers center, Devils Stanley Cup champion

TWO-GAME LOSING STREAK: There were some games they won that they found a way to win. No reason to be concerned right now.

DEADLINE DEVILS: Wants former teammates and teams he played for to win. Would be smart for the Devils to trade for Timo Meier. They will get eaten up in the playoffs if they don't. They are undersized. Devils are not a contender to win the Cup this year.

Wants former teammates and teams he played for to win. Would be smart for the Devils to trade for Timo Meier. They will get eaten up in the playoffs if they don’t. They are undersized. Devils are not a contender to win the Cup this year. RANGERS AT TRADE DEADLINE: Love the Motte and Tarasenko trades for the Rangers. Would love to see them get one more player. Patrick Kane makes sense if you are not giving up too much. Would probably have to get a third team involved to try and make the money line up. Ivan Barbashev would be a nice addition. The fourth line can use some improvement.

RANGERS AT TRADE DEADLINE: Love the Motte and Tarasenko trades for the Rangers. Would love to see them get one more player. Patrick Kane makes sense if you are not giving up too much. Would probably have to get a third team involved to try and make the money line up. Ivan Barbashev would be a nice addition. The fourth line can use some improvement.

CUP CONTENDER: Rangers would beat the Devils in the playoffs. Rangers can definitely go on a Stanley Cup run with the current team.

IGOR VS HENRIK: Igor will be just fine. Played with Henrik Lundqvist. Would hear him yelling in the bathroom between periods. Igor will figure this out.

