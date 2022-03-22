Mike Piazza sneaks in swings to prep for Mets Old-Timers’ Day

PORT ST. LUCIE — For Mike Piazza, it’s never too early to prepare for Old-Timers’ Day.

The Hall of Fame catcher, in camp with the Mets this week, admitted to sneaking into the batting cage for a few swings in anticipation of the Aug. 27 event at Citi Field. The Mets last held an Old-Timers’ Day in 1994.

“I already have a pulled oblique,” Piazza said Tuesday. “I didn’t know what an oblique was until I started swinging again.

“The funniest thing is getting messages from fans on social media saying, ‘Go deep — hit it in the upper deck.’ I just don’t want to pull anything, for my golf game, I don’t want to get hurt. I hope everyone is just happy that we’re on the field, we are all together, all the classic guys, but don’t be expecting any bombs in the upper deck. If I make contact I am going to be happy.”

Mike Piazza talks to Pete Alonso before the Mets’ spring training game on Tuesday. Corey Sipkin

Mike Piazza

Piazza cited the unveiling of a statue in Tom Seaver’s honor on April 15 and Keith Hernandez’s number retirement ceremony on July 9 as two other events that will be important to the franchise this season.

“We’re excited that Steve [Cohen] is really committed to the history of the team,” Piazza said, referring to the Mets’ owner. “And the fans love it too — overwhelmingly. They love the ’86 guys and the ’69 guys … that is what the history of this organization is about. We celebrate the guys today, they are the real stars, but ultimately Mets fans love the history of this club.”

With Starling Marte sidelined by a sore left oblique, Dominic Smith received a start in left field. It was Smith’s first action this spring in the outfield.

Marte has begun hitting off a tee, according to manager Buck Showalter, and the Mets “have got a chance” of getting the veteran outfielder ready for Opening Day if he doesn’t incur a setback. Marte reported to camp with discomfort in the oblique.

“The lure is to pick it up too much [with Marte], and we’re trying not to,” Showalter said. “But he’s got time.”

Tuesday was the deadline for arbitration-eligible players to reach agreements with their team. Those not reaching agreements will head to arbitration.

As of early Tuesday evening, known settlements among Mets players on one-year contracts included Edwin Diaz ($10.2 million), Pete Alonso ($7.4 million), Brandon Nimmo ($7 million), Trevor Williams ($3.9 million), Jeff McNeil ($3 million), Seth Lugo ($2.925 million), J.D. Davis ($2.76 million), Miguel Castro ($2.62 million) and Luis Guillorme ($875,000). Chris Bassitt, Smith and Tomas Nido were among the others whose contractual status wasn’t immediately known.