Mike Piazza remembers ‘great competitor’ and person Jeff Innis

Mike Piazza did not play alongside Jeff Innis, but both are members of the Mets family.

On Monday, tributes continued pouring out for Innis — a former reliever who died of cancer on Sunday — including from one of the Mets greats.

“Everyone here at the @Mets is very sad at the passing of Jeff Innis, a great competitor, more importantly a good person,” Piazza tweeted of the 59-year-old. “Heart felt condolences to his family. God Bless.”

Innis, a 1983 Mets MLB Draft pick, only pitched for the Amazin’s in his major league career. The righty sidearmer appeared in 288 games from 1987-93, posting a 3.05 ERA.

“He loved the fans and never shied away from any autographs,” Mets historian Jay Horwitz wrote. “Jeff Innis was just a decent and humble guy who never made a big deal that he was a major league player. Jeff was proud of the fact that the Mets were the only team he played for in the big leagues.”

Jeff Innis played for the Mets for his entire MLB career. Getty Images

Innis had battled cancer since 2017, and a GoFundMe helped send him from a Houston hospital back to his home in Georgia to spend his final days in hospice with his family. The money also will help take care of hospital and funeral expenses.