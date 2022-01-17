Mike McCarthy given vote of confidence to stay Cowboys coach

Mike McCarthy got an important vote of confidence that his job is safe with the Dallas Cowboys despite a disappointing first round playoff exit.

Stephen Jones, son of owner Jerry Jones and EVP for the franchise, appeared on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas and was asked if he’s confident McCarthy will be back as head coach for the team next season.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Very confident.”

And with that succinct, three-word response, the conversation veered in a different direction.

The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record, but were upset at home by the 49ers 23-17 in a game that featured about a dozen mental mistakes by the Cowboys.

The most revealing mistake came on a play at the end of the game where, with 14 seconds left and no timeouts, quarterback Dak Prescott scrambled across the middle of the field. In part due to an officiating snafu and in part due to Prescott not going down soon enough, the Cowboys did not get to run another play as time expired.

Nonetheless, the thought that McCarthy — who is 18-15 in two seasons with Dallas — might be on the hot seat due to the Cowboys’ performance on Sunday should be quelled for now by Jones’ radio appearance.