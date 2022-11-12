Mike McCarthy can provide dagger to Packers in Green Bay return

Mike McCarthy has a street named after him next to Lambeau Field, where he helped lead the Packers to 125 wins, three NFC Championship and a Super Bowl title, before he was unceremoniously fired in the middle of the 2018 season.

Now, he will returns to Green Bay on Sunday for the first time as an opposing coach, leading the Cowboys (6-2) against the struggling Packers (3-6), losers of five in a row.

It has been a trying season for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and McCarthy and his Cowboys can make it even worse.

It will surely be an emotional reunion between McCarthy and Rodgers, who won 113 games together and spoke fondly of each other during the week.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Aaron,” McCarthy told reporters. “We’ve had great communication. I have nothing but love and gratitude for him. We had some great times, great moments. He made me a much better coach.’’

Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, spoke this week of how McCarthy made him a better quarterback.

“[I’m] thankful for the incredible highs that we had, and there were many of them, and thankful for the lows moments too, because it gives you perspective on life,’’ Rodgers said.

Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay when the Cowboys face the Packers on Sunday. AP

Rodgers, on his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show,” said he planned to give McCarthy “a big old hug, I can tell you that much.

“I’m excited to see Mike. We’ve shared some messages the last couple weeks. I know it means a lot to him to come back. I really hope the reception for him is as warm as it needs to be. He’s got a street named after him, obviously we won a Super Bowl together. He meant a lot to the town for 13 years, a big part of our success.

“Obviously, he’ll be in the Packers Hall of Fame at some point. I think it’s important we honor him the right way. Mike has a big heart, hopefully he lets the emotions flow a little bit.”

McCarthy got choked up during the week when he was asked what he misses most about his 13 years in Green Bay.

“The people,” McCarthy said. “Our kids were born there, raised there … the lifestyle in Dallas, Texas, is incredible. This has been an incredible opportunity for us as a family. Jessica [his wife] was born there, our kids were born there. I miss the people.”

McCarthy even chided the Dallas-area reporters for trying to get him to cry.

Mike McCarthy, left, with Aaron Rodgers while with the Packers. AP

Above all, he’s trying to win a game and keep pace in the NFC East, in which all four teams are above .500.

Keep up with the most important sports news Sign up for Starting Lineup for the biggest stories.

“Just like anything, you have to get ready to go win,’’ he said. “Obviously, I have great memories about Green Bay and I spent a lot of time there, but I’m four years removed from working there.”

McCarthy did acknowledge to ESPN that his firing “left a dent, just to be honest, with our family.’’

As it should have. McCarthy, who had the second-most wins and fourth-highest winning percentage in Packers history, should never have been fired in the middle of the season, 4-7-1 record or not. The man led Green Bay to the Super Bowl XLV title, reached the NFC Championship game four times, made the playoffs nine times and won the NFC North six times.

“We’re so much better because of it,’’ McCarthy said of his life since being fired. “We’ve had time to process it all and it’s a little unique.’’

Sunday is sure to be unique. McCarthy and his Cowboys can drive a dagger through the hearts of his struggling former team, leaving it for road kill in the NFC North.

It’s difficult to imagine that giving McCarthy any added joy as he drives out of the town he used to love, perhaps even on the street named after him.