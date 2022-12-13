Mike Leach, Mississippi State football coach, dead at 61

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is dead at 61 following complications from a heart condition, the school announced.

Reports of Leach suffering a severe medical issue first surfaced on Sunday afternoon as the college football world prayed for the innovative coach.

“Mike was a giving was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather,” Leach’s family said in a statement. “He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Mike Leach on Nov. 6, 2022. Getty Images

Before joining Mississippi State, Leach previously coached at Texas Tech and Washington State.