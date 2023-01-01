Mike LaFleur put himself on hot seat

Grading the Jets’ 23-6 Week 17 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle in Sunday.

Offense

This was another terrible performance in a must-win game. The Jets have now gone two straight games without scoring a touchdown. The Jets moved the ball on several drives but could not find the end zone. QB Mike White (23 of 46, 240 yards, 2 INTs, 47.4 rating) was terrible. White’s throws were off all day. It may have been the broken ribs or the Seahawks’ defense. Whatever it was, he wasn’t good. The offensive line gave up four sacks. The running game was better, but still not good enough. RB Ty Johnson (8 rushes, 46 yards) gave the team a spark early. Rookie WR Garrett Wilson only had three catches on 11 targets, including a key fourth-down drop.

Grade: F

Defense

The vaunted defense got gashed at the beginning of the game. RB Kenneth Walker (23 rushes, 133 yards) hit a 60-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. QB Geno Smith (18 of 29, 183 yards, 2 TDs, 103.1 rating) made some plays early and the Seahawks scored on their first three possessions. The Jets settled down defensively after the first quarter, but they did not come up with any takeaways and could not give the offense a short field to work with. CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed each had another strong game. Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf (1 catch, 3 yards) was a nonfactor.

Grade: D

Special Teams

It was another game the offense desperately needed some help from special teams and did not get any. Returner Braxton Berrios did not set the Jets up with any field position. P Braden Mann had a 24-yard punt. K Greg Zuerlein made two field goals from 44 yards and missed a long 57-yarder.

Grade: D

Coaching

How do you come into a game with the playoffs on the line and not show up? That is what the Jets did Sunday for the second straight week and they saw their playoff hopes evaporate. Robert Saleh has to answer for why his team looked so terrible in this one. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is going to be on the hot seat after the offense failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game. The Jets were 7-4 with everything to play for and have now lost five straight games. The players deserve plenty of blame, but so do the coaches.

Grade: F