Mike Krzyzewski leaves Duke-Wake Forest at half with illness

Mike Krzyzewski has left Duke’s game against Wake Forest on Tuesday night at halftime because of an undisclosed medical issue.

“Coach K is not feeling well,” tweeted Duke’s official men’s basketball account. “Will not return to bench tonight.”

According to The Athletic, Krzyzewski was checked out by trainers “several” times during the first half.

Jon Scheyer, who is taking over for Coach K after the legendary coach retires following this season, is coaching the Blue Devils in the second half against their ACC rival.

