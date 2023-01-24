Mike Kafka getting second head coaching interview with Texans

There’s a chance the Giants will need to find a new offensive coordinator in addition to upgrading their roster in this crucial offseason.

First-year Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is getting a second interview with the Houston Texans for their head coaching job, according to multiple reports.

Kafka, 35, interviewed with the Texans virtually on Sunday and is set for an in-person meeting on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. The Colts and Panthers also interviewed Kafka as part of their head coaching searches.

The former quarterback joined the Giants last year after spending five seasons as an assistant with the Chiefs. His ascent has been swift, having gone from graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2016 to offensive quality control coach in Kansas City the following year. He became the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach in 2018 and added passing-game coordinator to his duties in 2020.





Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is getting a second interview with the Houston Texans for their head coaching job. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The Giants’ offense improved significantly under Kafka and first-year head coach Brian Daboll despite a lack of weapons outside Saquon Barkley. Their 21.5 points per game during the regular season was tied for 15th in the NFL, and their 333.9 yards per game was 18th in the league. In 2021, the Giants finished 31st in both points per game (15.2) and yards per game (287.3.)

Barkley, who will be a free agent, returned to form this season two years after tearing his ACL. He ran for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 57 catches for 338 yards. Quarterback Daniel Jones, also a free agent, had a career year by throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions and running for 708 yards and seven more scores.





Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka before the playoff game against the Eagles on Jan. 21, 2023. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea — two finalists during the Giants’ offensive coordinator search last year — could be options again if Kafka leaves.