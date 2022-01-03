Mike Glennon’s Giants season is mercifully over

Mike Glennon’s abysmal passing performance Sunday will be his last of the season.

The Giants quarterback sustained a wrist injury (on his non-throwing hand) during the 29-3 loss to the Bears, coach Joe Judge said Monday, and will undergo surgery that will sideline him for the season finale.

Mike Glennon against the Bears on Jan. 2, 2021. USA TODAY Sports

Jake Fromm has the upper hand to start Sunday against the Washington Football Team, though Judge said the Giants would also get practice squad QB Brian Lewerke ready to play as well.

“Based on reps and games, Jake would have the nod,” Judge said.

<br />

In his fourth start of the season filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, Glennon completed 4-of-11 passes for 24 yards with two interceptions and two fumbles while getting sacked four times — for a quarterback rating of 0.0.

Fromm, whom the Giants signed off the Bills’ practice squad earlier this season, went 6-of-17 passing for 25 yards and an interception in his only start of the season last week against the Eagles.