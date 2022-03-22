Mike Francesa to host podcast for BetRivers sportsbook

The Sports Pope has a new pulpit.

Mike Francesa has signed a deal with the BetRivers sportsbook to do a biweekly podcast entitled “The Mike Francesa Show,” according to Barrett Sports Media.

Francesa will be reunited with his longtime producer Brian Monzo. The show, for the time being at least, will be audio only though a video component could come later. Francesa will also narrate commercials for the sportsbook.

Francesa was a stalwart of WFAN afternoon drive for more than 30 years, first in partnership with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and later solo. He briefly retired in 2017, returning just a few months later until he retired from radio again in 2020.

Francesa’s contract with WFAN expired at the end of 2021, and if you were a bettor it was likely he would land with a sportsbook after doing NFL picks, among others, on his radio show for years. The 68-year-old Francesa also owns a horse, High Oak, who could compete at the this year’s Kentucky Derby.

As sports gambling legalization has continued to proliferate across America, sportsbooks like Rivers, DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesar’s have infused the sports content industry with cash in hopes of converting live sports and sports media consumers into bettors.

An official announcement is expected to be made Tuesday morning around 9am ET, according to the report.