Mike Francesa plotting next move with Audacy contract expiring

Mike Francesa may have another un-retirement left in him.

Francesa’s contract with WFAN’s parent company Audacy expires imminently, at the end of 2021, and he is surveying the landscape for if he has a next move in broadcasting.

Francesa spoke with Newsday, and said he is looking to the future, not the past — which means he has ruled out a return to WFAN.

“I have no interest in going backward,” he said. “My time at the FAN is done. My story at WFAN is written. That wouldn’t interest me . . . I’d like to see the people there get opportunities.”

While WFAN is out of the question, he does miss having a platform.

“From a FAN standpoint, to me, the book is closed,” Francesa said. “But that doesn’t mean I still don’t feel like broadcasting. I’ve missed the audience. I’ve missed the buzz. I’ve missed some of that. It’s just logical.”

Therefore, Francesa is interested in opportunities “that would be fun or gives me a chance to have a new experience … Maybe I’ll surprise somebody and do something that would surprise me.”

Francesa did not sound like he felt a weekly reunion hour with his longtime former partner Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was in the cards, but also did not rule it out.

“Nothing’s been discussed,” Francesa said. “I would say right now, probably not. I think he’s got a pretty full schedule. He hasn’t offered that. He’s the one who has a show. I don’t. I don’t know if I would do something like that. I don’t say ‘no;’ automatically. I don’t know if it would make sense. But like I said, everything’s pretty much open now.”

Francesa first retired from WFAN at the end of 2017, but quickly got the itch to return, reclaiming his spot in afternoon drive four-and-a-half months later. His second retirement came in the summer of 2020.

At 67 years old, Francesa can still fire off a fastball if something — like, say, the once proud New York Giants, as he refers to them — really ticks him off.

It will be interesting to see what type of platform Francesa pursues next, whether it’s terrestrial radio, television or digital — or some combination.