Mike Francesa hits embarrassing trifecta of woefully wrong picks

What are the odds against the nearly impossible? So astronomical that you’d risk your every cent betting against it?

Here’s the deal: Before each of the three American golf majors, I allow you one shot to pick the winner from the world’s highest-rated golfers. Alas and curses, your first pick — to win the Masters — doesn’t even make the cut. Rotten luck, but try again.

Then you pick from the best competing for the PGA Championship. Not only doesn’t he win, but also he doesn’t make the cut. Hey, what’s going on? That’s crazy.

What power do you possess to make the best, as if on reverse demand and command, so bad?

Ahh, but one more chance: You pick a winner from the same top players to win the U.S. Open. But he, too, doesn’t even make the cut!

You’re possessed! Or as Ralph Wiggum from “The Simpsons” said, “Me fail English? That’s unpossible!”

But let history show that last week that near-impossibility became a reality. Oh-for-three on winners — no big deal — but all missed cuts? Nah! Can’t happen. But it did. Who is this soothsayer of colossal doom?

That’s the best part: The guy sells himself as an expert professional tout, someone whose “picks have value,” though evidence exists only to the extreme contrary. But his legacy as a self-deluded, boastful blowhard is now solidified — in faux stone.

Ladies and gentlemen, and whatever you choose to call yourselves of all ages, welcome back the self-anointed know-it-all who never was and never left, Mike Francesa!

Mike Francesa Getty Images for DraftKings

That’s right, Sitting Bull, now heard as a gambling tout on a podcast — despite his claim that he’d never sink so low as to host one — touted Brooks Koepka to win the Masters, Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA and Cameron Smith to win the Open. Win? They all missed the cut! Didn’t even make it to the third round!

Do the math? You do the math. What’s incredible to the third power?

Even by the high standards set by @BackAftaThis — the Twitter handle that for years has chronicled Francesa’s bombastic, bogus boasts and self-important lies and immodest, dead-wrong, expert-ascending predictions — its creator had never encountered anything quite so impossible from Francesa.

Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler Getty (3)

This one threatens the best of Francesa’s worst. Among them:

His all-knowing declaration that Michigan’s defense, the best he’d ever seen in college football, would completely shut down Ohio State in their 2019 game. Ohio State would have trouble making a first down against this unequaled Michigan defense!

Michigan lost, 62-39 — the most points the Wolverines ever allowed.

Then there was his take-it-from-me tout of Lenny Dykstra as an investment genius with “a Midas touch” — just before Dysktra was arrested, then convicted of fraud.

And who can forget his meteorological wisdom in dismissing the arrival of just a little, passing rain shower — a few drops known as Hurricane Sandy.

And though he’s mostly out of sight and out of mind, to have ignored his expertise in picking golf’s major winners — all missed cuts, for crying out loud — would be a disservice to both Francesa and “Believe It or Not” history.

Hey kid, go ahead. Try this at home. Can’t be done!

You can ‘tell’ who has misaligned priorities

I believe in “tells,” things that tip the hands of humans to indicate what kind of person they are, episodes that gauge their values.

So, this month after the Jets’ first-round, fourth-overall draft pick, Sauce Gardner, spent $50,000 to buy jersey No. 1 — the number he wore in college — from fellow CB D.J. Reed, I considered it a tell. Gardner’s priorities are likely out of whack. Fifty grand is a ridiculous amount to spend on vanity plates.

I wrote similarly in 2020 after the Jets selected OL Mekhi Becton — 6-foot-7, 370 pounds— with the 11th-overall pick.

Mekhi Becton wears a shirt with “Big Bust” printed at Jets minicamp, in reference to criticism of him. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

The tell: Upon signing with the Jets, Becton bought himself a huge necklace of gold and diamonds. It carried his nickname — in case he forgot it or preferred to read it upside down, I suppose — “Big Ticket.” He was proud to report that this piece of excessively conspicuous, consumption cost $175,000, evidence of his post-college scholarship values. Yep, a really big ticket.

This told me that Becton needs some more turns of the bolts to have his head fully screwed on.

Since, then Becton has been a well-financed (he signed for a guaranteed $18.5 million) washout. After a knee injury limited him to just one game last season, he reportedly weighed (and appeared to be) in excess of 400 pounds. He then missed this season’s OTAs to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their child.

Though coach Robert Saleh said Becton is “fine” by his standards, when the lineman finally reported, he appeared to have eaten the partridge, the turtledoves, the swans, the French hens, the geese and the pear tree.

The “tell” tells me tales, then I tell you. Do I make myself misunderstood?

Thursday night, Yankee Stadium. Astros in town, a game between the two best in the AL.

Good game, too, though Houston manager Dusty Baker refused to win it — replacing two consecutive three-up-three-down relievers with a 6-3 lead to find a third, Ryan Pressley, who, as the analytics-minded might’ve noticed, allowed three hits, two walks and four earned runs — in one-third of an inning.

Throughout the telecast, YES couldn’t help but show dozens of background shots of hundreds, more likely thousands, of empty, up-close, field-level, good-to-best seats. You know, the usual.

But Yankees president Randy “Empty Good Seats” Levine, both on WFAN and ESPN Radio-NY in March, claimed he was sickened by the mere thought of a lockout canceling the games and The Game he loves.

Randy Levine Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

In 2009, when this Yankee Stadium opened, “Bottom Line” Bud Selig claimed during a pregame interview with Michael Kay that the media had made exaggerated, “unfair” claims of too-expensive ticket-pricing. He said he’d “personally inspected” all pricing and found all tickets to be “affordable.”

With many seats priced from $650-$1,500 per game, it was a preposterous and perhaps dishonest claim then, and remains conspicuously and shamelessly preposterous, 13 seasons later.

Wonder what Selig’s groomed successor, Rob Manfred, thinks still causes all those empty best seats, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video or Peacock?

Past rubs no longer an issue

Heads-Up TV Shot of the Week: YES found Gerrit Cole massaging the neck of Josh Donaldson in the Yankees’ dugout. As Kay said, “What a difference a year makes.” Last season, when Donaldson was with the Twins, he accused Cole, by name, of illegally doctoring the ball.

Here’s hoping that everyone at The Times and ESPN who were responsible for the reckless, irrational destruction of tennis analyst Doug Adler’s career and reputation become sick to their stomach every time they read or hear about “guerrilla” tactics or see a TV ad for Gorilla Glue.

Ex-Vikings, 49ers and Giants halfback — that’s what they were called to distinguish them from fullbacks — Hugh McElhenny has died at 93. I used to stare at his Vikings football card, his face in a gnarl and snarl, his body coming right at you, the ball in his right hand. Gangway!

From reader “Anonymous,” who claims Anonymous is the Greek goddess of Leave Me Out of This (unless it’s a donation, then it’s from me): There was a recent story about a man who has twice been robbed while departing Yankee Stadium. Anonymous doesn’t buy it: “He had money left?”