Mike Evans was setting up golf lessons through NFL referee

NFL referees Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter apparently weren’t after Buccaneers star Mike Evans’ autograph after all — Evans was apparently looking to get some golf lessons.

That was the reason for the wide receiver’s interaction with the two officials in the tunnel after Sunday’s game against the Panthers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Evans, who – like Lamberth – went to Texas A&M, was reportedly giving his phone number to the side judge to give to a golf pro. Lamberth didn’t have any paper, so he borrowed some from Sutter.

Mike Evans and referees Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter interacting after the Buccaneers-Panthers game on Oct. 23, 2022. Twitter

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans Getty Images

The NFL didn’t dole out any discipline and said in a statement that both refs have been reminded of the importance of “avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday.”

In a video tweeted by Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick, Lamberth and Sutter were seen following Evans into the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Lamberth could be heard shouting, “Mike, Mike,” before Sutter handed him a piece of paper and something to write with. Regulations forbid that game officials ask players, coaches or any team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.

Instead, Lamberth was apparently acting as the go-between for the golf lessons for the Bucs receiver, who, among other things, holds an annual charity golf tournament through his foundation.

Still, it was a bad look. But one that won’t result in any punishment given its innocence.