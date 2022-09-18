Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after Bucs-Saints fight

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Saints game, Tampa receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore were ejected after getting into a fight.
Lattimore got into a shouting match with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and running back Leonard Fournette before Evans ran onto the field from the sideline and shoved Lattimore, leading to an all-out brawl.
Evans and Lattimore were ejected for starting the fight, while all other penalties on the play were offset.
The Buccaneers currently lead the Saints, 20-10, with just minutes to go in the fourth quarter.