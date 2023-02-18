Mike Clevinger threatens legal action for accuser’s interview

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is threatening legal action against a Chicago radio station for an interview with his ex-partner Olivia Finestead, who is accusing him of domestic violence and child abuse.

Finestead, the mother of Mike Clevinger’s 10-month-old daughter, went on 670TheScore in Chicago this week after Clevinger defended himself against the allegations during the first week of White Sox Spring Training.

“For him to sit there and be like, ‘Oh, poor me on my first day [of Spring Training]?’ Like, your poor baby. Your poor other kids,” Finestead said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s just so full of himself and such a narcissist that he will deny, lie and project every day. That’s just who he is.”

Clevinger, apparently, wasn’t happy with the interview, going so far as threatening a lawsuit against The Score.





Mike Clevinger is facing accusations of domestic violence. Getty Images





Olivia Finestead with her daughter. Instagram / oliviafinestead

“It’s the world we’re living in,” the 32-year-old pitcher said, per the Sun-Times. “Everyone wants the clicks. It doesn’t matter what the real truth is. Everyone will stop and look at the car crash but no one’s going to stop and smell the flowers. That’s how the world is. But that was really trashy of them. That was some lowlife material right there.

“My lawyers are paying attention,” he continued. “My lawyers are getting in contact with them, and they probably already sent a cease-and-desist for defamation. So [they] just got themselves involved in this, too, so good for them.”

Last month, Finestead, 24, originally detailed her claims against Clevinger on her Instagram story, writing that the 32-year-old threw an iPad at her while pregnant, strangled her and threw used chewing tobacco on their child. She also added photos of her alleged injuries that occurred last year while Clevinger was a member of the Padres.

“You really deserve hell,” she wrote, “I’ve kept quiet for almost a year and you continue to covertly abuse your infant, withhold ALL of her belongings, we have none of our stuff, still not even her birth certificate or her car seat attachment. He’s made sure to do everything he can to keep control.”

Finestead also told The Athletic that Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room when the Padres were playing the Dodgers in June. She also said the Jacksonville, Florida, native is a “huge drug addict,” using mushrooms and acid daily.

Per The Athletic, MLB is investigating Finestead’s claims.