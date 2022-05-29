Mike Breen won’t call Heat-Celtics Game 7 for ESPN due to COVID

Any big buckets in Sunday’s huge Heat-Celtics Game 7 will be missing Mike Breen’s signature “bang” call.

Breen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the winner-take-all Eastern Conference Finals game for ESPN. Mark Jones will handle play-by-play duties in Breen’s place.

Breen “feels fine,” according to The Post’s Andrew Marchand, and the network hopes he’ll be able to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

While Jones is also the play-by-player for the Sacramento Kings, he has lived in South Florida and isn’t shy about his Heat fandom.

“I’m admittedly a Miami Heat homer,” Jones told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in 2020. “But on the air, I’m professional and I’m unbiased and impartial. But I enjoy telling the stories of players who are part of the Heat organization and the lineage of the Heat organization.”

Mike Breen will not call Heat vs. Celtics Game 7 for ESPN after testing positive for COVID. NBAE via Getty Images

The Heat-Celtics winner will face the Warriors in the NBA Finals.