Mike Bossy, Islanders legend, dead at 65

Islanders legend Mike Bossy, whose scoring touch helped drive the franchise to four straight championships, died after a battle with terminal lung cancer. He was 65.

Bossy’s diagnosis became public last October, when he stepped away from his job as an NHL analyst for the French language network TVA Sports to deal with his health.

Mike Bossy Getty Images

New York Islanders Mike Bossy holds a puck signifying his scoring 50 goals in his first 50 games in 1981 AP

Renaud Lavoie, a former colleague of Bossy’s at TVA, was the first to report the news of his passing.

“The battle I am about to wage will not be easy,” Bossy wrote at the time in French, in an open letter. “Know that I will give 100 percent, nothing less, with the objective of meeting you again soon, after a very eventful hockey game. You will never be very far in my thoughts. On the contrary, you will occupy a privileged place and you will be one of my motivations to get better.”

Mike Bossy attends a Nets game in 2014 NBAE/Getty Images

Bossy played the entirety of his 10-year career on Long Island, earning a place as both a franchise great and one of the best goal scorers the sport has ever seen, before retiring with a chronic back injury. He finished his career with 573 goals, scoring over 50 in nine straight seasons, an all-time record. Famously, he scored 50 goals in 50 games during the 1980-81 season, matching Maurice “Rocket” Richard’s record.