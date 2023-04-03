Mikal Bridges makes his case for NBA’s Most Improved Player

Mikal Bridges outplayed Utah All-Star Lauri Markkanen, the betting favorite for the NBA Most Improved Player Award.

Bridges had 30 points and seven rebounds, including 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. The attempts were a career-high for Bridges, and he credited watching Chris Paul and Devin Booker during his Suns time with his recent ability to draw fouls.

“That’s just growth, just learning, learning the game,” said Bridges. “There are two guys in Phoenix right now that I watched a lot in how they draw fouls and get to the paint and I’ve guarded guys who can get fouls, especially on me, so I kinda know how to get foul calls a little bit. It’s growth too, just a lot of film and a lot of practice, just being out there and trying to read the game. It’s a lot, just with growth and learning and just watching as well.”

Markkanen — averaging a team-high 25.7 points for Utah — had 23 but shot just 8 of 21. He missed six of his first eight shots and was held scoreless until there was just 7:21 left in the first half.





Mikal Bridges finished with 30 points and seven rebounds in a skin-of-their-teeth Nets win over the Jazz. Corey Sipkin

“He’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of a talent. He developed really well while he was in Phoenix. You’re starting to see him do more off the dribble now that he’s been in Brooklyn,” Utah coach Will Hardy said of Bridges. “At his age and Lauri being as young as he is, I think both those guys have pretty high ceilings and will continue to get better as they get consistent opportunity.”

Bridges has had 11 30-point games for the Nets and three in his last four, after posting just two in 365 games with Phoenix.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the entire league in assists last month with 146. He started off April with a bang as well, handing out a dozen more to go with his 17 points in Sunday’s nail-biting win.

“They’re just hitting shots, man,” Dinwiddie shrugged of his prolific assist totals, humbling passing the credit like he’s passed the basketball. “I think we try to play with space. Nic [Claxton] does a great job of providing rim pressure. … It’s just a credit to the guys. They provide the space and you kind of get in the cracks and they reward me.”

Dinwiddie is averaging 8.7 assists for the Nets in 23 games since they acquired him from Dallas for Kyrie Irving on Feb. 6.

He’s had double-digit assists in each of the last three games and eight of his last dozen. Since the trade deadline, he ranks third in the league in assists, trailing Trae Young and Paul.

Utah forward Rudy Gay (lower back) and guards Jordan Clarkson (left ring finger) and Collin Sexton (left hamstring) were all out.