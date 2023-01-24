Mikaela Shiffrin wins 83rd World Cup race, passing Lindsey Vonn

The chase is over.

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday, passing fellow American skier Lindsey Vonn for the most World Cup wins by a woman.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist secured first place in the giant slalom at the Kronplatz resort in Italy. She is now three wins away from tying Ingemar Stenmark’s staggering all-time record of 86 World Cup wins for a man or woman. The Swedish skier competed in the 1970s and ’80s.

“It’s hard to find words actually,” Shiffrin said to Eurosport. “I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings. During the day it’s stressful, sometimes peaceful, sometimes nervous, sometimes excited.”

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after winning the World Cup giant slalom to break Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record on Jan. 24, 2023.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as a crown is placed on her head after winning the World Cup giant slalom to break Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record on Jan. 24, 2023.



For a styled slalom skier, Shiffrin performed exceptionally well in the giant slalom race. She set the pace with the fastest first run out of her competitors at a time of 58.72 and finished off the victorious day with a second run time of 1:01.89.

Shiffrin finished 0.45 seconds ahead of 2021 world giant slalom champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and 1.43 seconds faster than the Italian favorite Federica Brignone.

This victory comes after Shiffrin’s father, Jeff, passed away in 2020 and following a medal-less trip to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.





Lindsey Vonn pictured at 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala FilmMagic

The 27-year-old’s record-breaking run was her ninth win of the season. Vonn and Stenmark won their last World Cups at 33 and 32 respectively.

“Catching Ingemar Stenmark’s men’s mark of 86 wins was always the ultimate goal for me, but with the injuries I sustained it just wasn’t possible,” Vonn told the LA Times. “For [Mikaela], the sky’s the limit. I don’t think that Stenmark is necessarily the benchmark. She’s going to set the new standard and we’ll have to wait and see how high she can go.”

Mikaela Shiffrin during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s Giant Slalom in Kronplatz, Italy.

Mikaela Shiffrin after winning the giant slalom.



Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after winning the giant slalom.



Shiffrin has several opportunities ahead this season to match or go beyond the 86 record of wins. On Wednesday, she will compete in another giant slalom race in Kronplatz, followed by another giant slalom and slalom event in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic on Jan. 28 and 29.