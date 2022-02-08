Mikaela Shiffrin skies out in slalom disaster

Mikaela Shiffrin’s second shot at a medal didn’t go any better than the first.

The American star turned in another Olympic shocker Wednesday morning in Yanqing, skiing out of the course just seconds into her first run of the slalom race – the same result she faced two days earlier in the giant slalom.

As Shiffrin took a turn around the fourth gate, one of her skis kicked out too wide, forcing her off line and unable to continue in the course – which had been set by her coach Mike Day, according to NBC.

Shiffrin, who won gold in the slalom in Sochi in 2014, appeared to be in disbelief as she sat off to the side of the course with her skis off and remained there while the competition continued.

Mikaela Shiffrin is consoled after skiing out in the slalom . AP

Mikaela Shiffrin AP

The 26-year-old Shiffrin was widely expected to be a favorite in the slalom along with her top rival, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who also had a disappointing first run but made it to the finish line. Instead, she could have three events left to try to come away with a medal from these Games.

Shiffrin, one of the most dominant female alpine skiers, had also won gold in the giant slalom and a silver in the combined in Pyeongchang in 2018.