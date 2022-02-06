The Hamden Journal

Mikaela Shiffrin misses giant slalom final

Mikaela Shiffrin misses giant slalom final

Mikaela Shiffrin’s first run ended in disaster. 

In the United State skiing star’s first action of the 2022 Olympics, the giant slalom, Shiffrin crashed off course and was eliminated from the competition. She was the reigning champion, claiming the giant slalom gold medal in 2018. 

She fell coming around a left turn and missed an early gate.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States misses the final in the women’s giants slalom
AP (2), Getty (2)

It was the first time Shiffrin has “skied out” since January 23, 2018 – 30 giant slalom races ago. NBC flashed footage of Shiffrin’s family in disbelief watching at home after her shocking result.

She will next race is the slalom on Wednesday. Shiffrin won the event age at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.