Miguel Andujar asks Yankees for trade over playtime concerns

Frustrated with his demotion, Miguel Andujar wants out.

The 27-year-old outfielder, once seen as part of the Yankees core, has requested to be traded according to Hector Gomez of the Dominican Republic’s Z101Digital.

Andujar was demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to make room on the roster for Giancarlo Stanton.

Andujar slashed .268/.279/.317 in 12 games while filling in for Stanton. He was a breakout star in 2018, hitting 27 homers, driving in 92 runs and posting a strong .855 OPS. The Athletic’s Ken Rosental reported that Andujar has asked to be traded in the past.

For now, the Yankees seem content sticking with disappointing outfielder Joey Gallo over Andujar despite Gallo’s poor play since coming over in a trade from the Rangers last July. This year, Gallo is slashing .177/.282/.308 with an anemic .590 OPS and five home runs in 130 at-bats.