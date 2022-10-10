Midges are back in Cleveland — please stop tweeting Joba Chamberlain

The midges are back — and Joba Chamberlain is hearing all about it.

The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday.

During pregame warmups, players on both teams swatted away the pests, which seemed to be thicker along the Chargers’ shaded sideline.

“Terrible,” one Chargers player said as he headed to the locker room.

Chamberlain can relate. The former Yankees reliever was attacked by the insects during Game 2 of the 2007 ALDS. The lights-out reliever was protecting a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, but he walked two batters and threw two wild pitches to allow the tying run to score. This was all while trying to swat away the midges that attached themselves to Chamberlain’s body. The Yankees would lose the game in 11 innings and the series in four games.

Joba Chamberlain gets sprayed by Yankees trainer Gene Monahan during a midges attack in the 2007 ALDS. AP

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick surrounded by midges before the Browns-Chargers game on Oct. 9, 2022. AP

Fans were quick to hit Chamberlain up on Twitter to get his reaction to the midges’ return to a sporting event.

“My comment, I’ve experienced them and am not a fan!” Chamberlain said.

“Feeling wasn’t mutual,” Chamberlain responded to another follower who said the midges loved him.

The Yankees and the now-Cleveland Guardians start a best-of-five ALDS on Tuesday night in The Bronx with the series shifting to Ohio for Game 3 on Friday.

Will the midges still be waiting? At Sunday’s football game, which the Chargers won 30-28, a security guard standing near the tunnel said he swallowed two of the bugs. Fans were forced to deal with the pests as well, batting them away during the first quarter,

A Browns helmet covered in midges on Oct 9, 2022. AP

The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year, and can get so thick they cover windows on cars and homes. The stadium’s press box window was speckled with the insects.

