Mickey Mantle’s lewd Yankees questionnaire up for auction

A rare lewd Mickey Mantle memento has come up for auction.

Lelands is auctioning off a questionnaire answered by Mickey Mantle, in which the late Yankees great boasted of a unique sexual escapade at the old Yankee Stadium.

“I got a b–w job under the right field bleachers by the Yankee bullpen,” Mantle wrote in response to a question about his favorite experience at Yankee Stadium.

A follow-up question prompted as much detail as one could provide about said favorite moment.

“It was about the third or fourth inning,” Mantle wrote. “I had a pulled groin and couldn’t f–k at the time. She was a very nice girl and asked me what to do with the c-m after I c–e in her mouth. I said don’t ask me, I’m no c–ksucker.”

Mantle was one of the greatest Yankees of all-time, and his off-the-field excesses were arguably as legendary as his playing career.

The questionnaire was presented to Mantle by former Yankees executive Bob Fishel, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Yankee Stadium in 1973.

The bidding for the questionnaire started at $1,000; it has already eclipsed $10,000 and the auction runs through Dec. 10.

Longtime former Yankees executive Marty Appel confirmed the questionnaire’s authenticity — but not necessarily the event in question.

“I was the Yankees Assistant PR Director then, with Bob Fishel my boss,” Appel told Lelands. “We wrote to many ex-Yankees for a 1973 50th anniversary Yearbook feature on ‘greatest memory.’ That is my handwriting on ‘Dear Mickey’ and ‘Bob Fishel.’ Mick’s response is indeed his, in his handwriting, but it was meant to shock the very straight-laced Bob Fishel on whom he was always playing practical jokes.

“The item is authentic, but the intent was bawdy humor, not depiction of a real event. I called Mick when I received it and said, ‘We’re going with the Barney Schultz home run in 1964’ and he laughed and said ‘Of course.’ I held the letter for decades (never showed Bob Fishel), finally gave it to Barry Halper, and from there it slipped off to others over time.”