Mickey Joseph arrested on domestic assault, strangulation charges

Mickey Joseph, who was Nebraska football’s interim head coach this season, was arrested Wednesday on domestic assault and strangulation charges, Lincoln Police have announced.

Joseph was named interim coach after Scott Frost was fired three games into the season; Nebraska has since named Matt Rhule as its next head coach.

Lincoln Police Department said in a release on Wednesday that they were dispatched on a domestic disturbance.

“Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested at a separate location, for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail,” the release stated.

Further details were not immediately available.

The 54-year-old Joseph joined Nebraska this past season after coaching wide receivers and being associate head coach at LSU.

It was unknown whether he would stay on Rhule’s staff for next season.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement.

Joseph played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-91.