Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh will ‘entertain’ NFL coaching options

Jim Harbaugh will indeed contemplate a return to the NFL, reportedly according to Harbaugh himself.

There are rumors swirling around the Michigan head coach, who elevated his stock greatly this season, and those rumors can arise on recruiting trips.

The father of Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, said Harbaugh has acknowledged the possibility of making the leap.

“He said that he’ll entertain [NFL opportunities],” Larry Clemons told 247sports.com, via Sports Illustrated. “He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just the [reply] that he gave him.”

On Wednesday, The Athletic cited both Michigan and NFL sources stating that Harbaugh could be “tempted” back into the pro ranks. The Jaguars have a head-coaching opening already, and following them could be the Bears and Raiders. It is also possible the Broncos fire Vic Fangio, and the Giants could let Joe Judge go.

Harbaugh, 58, could use the NFL as leverage to get a better deal from Michigan, whom he guided to the College Football Playoff this season, which included his first win over Ohio State.

The 58-year-old old has been at his alma mater since 2015 following a largely successful four-year run with the 49ers, which included a Super Bowl appearance and 44-19-1 record.