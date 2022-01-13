Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh (sort of, but not really) addresses NFL coaching rumors

The NFL coaching rumors are flying after a busy Black Monday, and Jim Harbaugh has found his name at the center of many conversations.

Harbaugh has once again become a hot candidate on the coaching market after he led Michigan to a 12-2 overall record and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. Multiple reports have indicated that the 58-year-old is interested in jumping to the NFL and will at least entertain offers, but Harbaugh hadn’t directly addressed the speculation — until Wednesday.

During a Zoom call with reporters ahead of the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award ceremony, Harbaugh, who coached the 49ers from 2011-14, was asked about his name being thrown around in the rumor mill.

“It’s a little more enjoyable this year compared to the rumors last year,” Harbaugh said.

Well, that clears everything up!

Harbaugh certainly isn’t wrong, as he had plenty of Michigan fans clamoring for a new coach after the Wolverines finished 2-4 in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbaugh was finally able to get over the hump in 2021, capturing his first win against Ohio State and the Big Ten championship.

Now, with six NFL openings available (seven if the Raiders don’t give Rich Bisaccia the permanent job) and Harbaugh’s stock at an all-time high, will he really leave his alma mater behind? In a separate interview with Sports Radio 610 in Houston, Harbaugh didn’t do much to shut down the rumors, only adding that he will spend some time with his family before recruiting season kicks into high gear.

“We’re going to maybe find some stuff to do with the family tomorrow. Just got to enjoy these days with your family because we hit the road recruiting in the next couple days,” Harbaugh said. “It’s kind of the last couple of days to spend with the family, and I couldn’t think of a better place to be.”

It sure sounds like he’ll enjoy this process a little bit longer.