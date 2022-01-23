On Sunday, two of the nation’s best big men will do battle in a Big Ten showdown when Michigan goes to Indiana to face the Hoosiers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Hunter Dickinson are both averaging at least 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game with Jackson-Davis also chipping in 2.8 blocks per game for Indiana.

For what Indiana gets in blocks, it gives back in turnovers, as the Hosiers commit a turnover in 19.2 percent of their possessions, which ranks 220th in the country.

The Wolverines have not been the same team on offense as they were last year, but they are still generating more points on a per-possession basis than the Hoosiers. Michigan ranks 68th in the country in this category, Indiana 84th.

Michigan had COVID-19 issues at the beginning of conference play, but with the roster back to full strength, the Wolverines will get back to the form many were expecting entering the season.

The play: Michigan, +3.5.