Michigan vs. Indiana odds, prediction: Juwan Howard is back

A pair of bubble teams face off on Thursday morning as the Big Ten Tournament gets into full swing.

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Indiana

How to watch

Gametime: 11:30 AM EST

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: Fox Sports app, FuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Juwan Howard returns after his suspension
Michigan (-2.5) over Indiana: The Wolverines — who won, 80-62, at Indiana on Jan. 23 — will get an emotional lift with the return of coach Juwan Howard from suspension. The team will get an even bigger boost with the return of star Hunter Dickinson — he missed the last game with a stomach ailment — who put up 25 points and nine rebounds in that game at Bloomington. The Hoosiers have lost seven straight league games against teams on track for the NCAA Tournament.

