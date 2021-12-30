Michigan has had a tough start with four losses after beginning the season in the Top 10 in the nation, and the Wolverines will look make a statement that they were worthy of the preseason hype on Thursday against Central Florida.

Each of UCF’s top three scorers is making better than 40 percent of his 3-point attempts, but as a collective, the Knights make just 33.6 percent of their long-distance shots.

Michigan counters with a defense that is allowing opponents to make just 25 percent of attempted 3s, which ranks ninth in the country, while also ranking 23rd in rebound rate.

The Wolverines will look to take advantage of a UCF defense that is allowing opponents to make 52 percent of their 2-point shots, which is 262nd among Division I teams. And Michigan rates 25th among 358 DI teams in percentage of points that come from made 2-point shots.

With UCF committing a turnover on 20.4 percent of its possessions, which ranks 266th in the nation, Michigan will pick up a much-needed win on Thursday.

The play: Michigan, -4.5.