Michigan State suspends four players involved in postgame fight

Michigan State has handed down its first punishments for the postgame fight following the team’s 29-7 loss at Michigan on Saturday.

Football players Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have all been suspended immediately, the team announced Sunday evening.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors,” head coach Mel Tucker said in a statement. “The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed.”

Following the game between the in-state rivals, video circulated of multiple Michigan State players involved in the altercation appearing to beat up Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in a hallway inside Michigan Stadium.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were “assaulted” and that one of them might have suffered a broken nose. Michigan State president Samuel Stanley said he was “saddened” by the incident and labeled it “unacceptable” in a statement Sunday evening. He apologized to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes involved.

It’s unclear what specifically started the melee.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, personnel, and the Spartan community remain our number one priority,” Tucker continued in his statement. “You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency, and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action on this matter. Our core values and the responsibility that comes with wearing a State green and white jersey must never be compromised.”