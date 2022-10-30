Michigan State president: Michigan football melee ‘unacceptable’

The president of Michigan State has called out Spartans football players involved in the post-game fight following Saturday’s loss to rival Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“I’m extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,” MSU president Samuel Stanley said Sunday in a statement. “On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student-athletes who were injured.

“There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent.”

Multiple videos were posted on social media depicting several Michigan State players roughing up Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green in a hallway inside Michigan Stadium following the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 victory.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said one of his players, who he did not identify but is believed to be Green, might have suffered a broken nose.

“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the one video, 10 on one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated.”

Police and the Big Ten have launched investigations, according to various reports, and Stanley said Michigan State will cooperate with law enforcement and conference officials. The Big Ten said it will “take appropriate action” after gathering further information and reviewing the facts.

Security and police break up a scuffle between players from Michigan and Michigan State football teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Members of the Michigan team also got into a verbal altercation in the tunnel at halftime of its previous home game against Penn State on Oct. 15, with Harbaugh accusing Nittany Lions coach James Franklin of being the “ringleader” of the incident.