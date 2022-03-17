Michigan Sports Betting: The Best MI Betting Sites

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting in Michigan has been legal online/on mobile and in retail settings since January 2021.

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites – March 2022



Michigan Sports Betting



Online sports betting became legal in Michigan in January 2021, allowing residents to bet on their favorite teams and sports from their phone, tablet, or PC. This followed on from the launch of retail sports betting in the Great Lakes State, which had begun in March 2020.

Players in Michigan are able to bet on sports online and use retail sportsbooks because of the laws signed into power in December 2019 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. This signaled the end of a long journey in the Great Lakes State to legalize retail and online gambling, with the first propositions coming in 2015.

Online Sports Betting Yes Mobile Sports Betting Yes Retail Sports Betting Yes Minimum Age 18+

Michigan Sports Betting FAQs



Is sports betting legal in Michigan?



Sports betting is now completely legal in Michigan, both for online gambling and at retail sportsbooks.

The first online sports betting sites opened to the residents of the Great Lakes State in January 2021. This followed the opening of retail sportsbooks in March 2020.

Michigan residents are able to bet on sports online and in retail sportsbooks because of the expansion of gambling laws signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in December 2019.

Who governs sports betting in Michigan?



Sports betting in Michigan is controlled and monitored by the Michigan Gaming Control Board. They oversee both online sports betting and the 26 physical sportsbooks in the Great Lakes State,

Where can I bet on sports in Michigan?



Online sports betting is completely legal in Michigan, meaning that residents can use their phones, tablets, and computers to wager on their favorite sports from wherever they are.

There have also been 26 licenses for retail sportsbooks granted. Three of these are for commercial casinos in the state capital Detroit, while the remaining 23 are reserved for the Native American tribal casinos.

How old do you have to be to bet in Michigan?



Michigan residents need to be at least 18 years old to place bets on sport. However, the minimum age for anyone looking to visit a sportsbook in one of the Great Lakes State’s commercial casinos is 21 years old.

What sports can I bet on in Michigan?



Michigan is one of the states with the fewest restrictions on sports betting, leaving residents free to bet across a range of sports either online or at a casino sportsbook. This means you are able to bet on all of the major sporting leagues, such as the NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB.

Unlike in some states, there are no restrictions stopping Michigan residents from betting on their own state’s college teams. This leaves local players free to back the fearsome Michigan Wolverines, football team.

However, individual player prop bets are not available.

BetMGM – Market leading options FanDuel – Highly competitive odds Caesars – Hugely generous promotions DraftKings – Easy access to statistics BetRivers – "Buy Out" option

5. BetRivers



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetRivers are a great to get started now that online sports betting is legal in Michigan.

They offer a full range of sports and lines to back both online and via their app, along with providing premade parlays that allow you to back multiple legs at once. The best feature here, though, is their “Buy-Out” option, which allows you to cash out a bet early in exchange for reduced returns.

4. DraftKings



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Although they are best known for their market-leading fantasy football options, DraftKings operates one of the biggest sportsbooks in the market.

There is a full range of sports and lines to bet on, and the design for both the DraftKings website and app make them easy to navigate. They even offer a wide variety of form guides, statistics, and suggested picks, making it easy for anyone used to playing fantasy sports to get familiar to sports betting.

One of the best features is the Odds Boosts which are applied to certain selected lines, while the site also offers generous rewards and a loyalty program.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

There are few names as revered in gambling than Caesars. Since purchasing British sportsbook William Hill, the company has focused on bringing its decades of experience to online sports betting.

Caesars has always known how to treat their customers, and using their website and app to bet on sports online is no exception. They offer a generous range of promotions, along with plenty of premade parlay bets in order to quickly and easily back multiple games at once for improved odds.

Customers are also able to visit Caesars sportsbook in Michigan in person thanks to their location at the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, Williamsburg.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

FanDuel is another service that is best known as a fantasy sports option, however, the site also has a leading sportsbook that offers players the full range of lines.

One area where FanDuel truly excels is in the odds that it offers its customers. These are often slightly more favorable than comparable lines at other sportsbooks.

Michigan residents can use the FanDuel sportsbook online, as well as visit their location at the MotorCity Casino in Detroit.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetMGM is the top online sports betting site in Michigan. They offer generous promotions, along with a wide selection of premade parlay lines which are easy to back in one click. Some prices are even increased thanks to their Lion’s Boost feature, which gives heightened odds on selected lines.

There is a comprehensive One Game Parlay builder on the BetMGM website and app, making it easy for players to focus on a single game. They can also watch the action from the sportsbook’s physical location at the MGM Grand, Detroit.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

PointsBet stands out from other sportsbooks because of its unique PointsBetting feature. Here, players are able to chose how many points are going to be scored in a game and their returns are based on how much over or under they are.

While this unique feature is a big selling point for PointsBet, they do still run a traditional sportsbook. This offers a full range of sports and lines to chose from, with the PointsBetting feature in addition to the sports betting options rather than a replacement.

FoxBet



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

The FoxBet is provided by two of the most well-known and best-trusted names in the country: FOX Sports and BetStars.

BetStars have a long history in legal online gambling, and their partnership with FOX means that the FoxBet sportsbook will be a safe and reliable option for residents all over Michigan.

The Sportsbook itself offers a full range of lines across a wide variety of sports and gives customers a wide variety of promotions and bonuses. One of their best offers is the Parlay bonus, where customers can receive a 5% boost to returns for each leg they add after their third.

Michigan Sports Betting Promo Codes



Online sports betting became completely legal in January 2021, with players able to register entirely online. These are some of the best new customers offers available from the legal online sports betting sites in the Great Lakes State.



Retail Sportsbooks open in Michigan



Sportsbook Location Barstool Sportsbook Greektown Casino-Hotel, Detroit BetMGM Sports Lounge MGM Grand Detroit Caesars Sportsbook Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, Williamsburg Dacey’s Sportsbook FireKeepers Casino Hotel, Battle Creek FanDuel Sportsbook MotorCity Casino Hotel, Detroit Four Winds Sportsbook Four Winds Casino, New Buffalo River Rock Sportsbook & Grill Little River Casino, Manistee Stage 131 Sportsbook & Lounge Gun Lake Casino, Wayland TwinSpires Sportsbook Island Resort & Casino, Harris

Latest Michigan Sports Betting News



According to the latest figures released in January 2022, online sports betting is continuing to grow in Michigan. In December 2021 alone online sportsbooks took stakes worth $484.6m, bringing the total amount handled to $514.6m across both commercial and online sports betting.

The sum is an increase on November 2021, where the total amount of wagers handled both at commercial and online sportsbooks was $500.5m. This had been the first time where total combined monthly wagers had broken the half-billion-dollar mark, with October 2021 falling just short with $497.6m handled.

The history of Michigan Sports Betting



The efforts to get online sports betting legalized in Michigan began in 2015 when the first drafts of bills were introduced by Representative Robert Kosowski. However, it was not until the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2018 that real progress was able to be made.

Representative Brandt Iden introduced the initial bills to legalize retail and online sports betting in Michigan, however, these were eventually vetoed by then-Governor Rick Snyder in 2018.

Sports betting was finally legalized in Michigan in December 2019 when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed updated bills into law. This led to the first commercial sportsbooks opening in March 2020, followed by online sports betting in January 2021.

Michigan Sports Teams to bet on



The Detroit Red Wings are one of the most successful NHL teams of all time. NHLI via Getty Images

Michigan is one of only thirteen states where a franchise from each of the major sporting leagues calls home, with Detroit the proud host of an NHL, MLB, NFL, and NBA team.

The Great Lakes State is also well represented at the college level through the University of Michigan, where the Michigan Wolverines are one of the most revered Division 1 football teams in the country.

Detroit Red Wings



Detroit is undoubtedly a hockey town thanks to the longstanding success of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has the most Stanley Cups of any team based in the United States with 11, along with 19 Presidents’ Trophies for finishing the regular season with the points.

The team was founded in 1926 as the Detroit Cougars. After a brief two year spell between 1930 and 1932 as the Detroit Falcons, the Red Wings finally adopted their name in 1932.

With so much history and success behind the team, it is no surprise that the Detroit Red Wings have left a lasting impact on the sport. They have 65 former players and 12 ‘builders’ in the Ice Hockey Hall of Fame and have recognized eight players by retiring their numbers.

Detroit Lions



The Detroit Lions are one of the oldest NFL franchises and have called the city home since 1934. Since then the team has been responsible for not only great sporting memories but also some of the most iconic architecture through their homes of the Pontiac Silverdome and Ford Field.

The Lions are one of only four teams to have never played in a Super Bowl, though, with their four NFL Championships all coming before the AFL-NFL merger. However, despite this fan support has remained strong.

With the team firmly looking to the future, the new online sports gambling laws in Michigan mean fans will be able to back the Lions as they try to get to their first Super Bowl.

Detroit Tigers



The Detroit Tigers are one of baseball’s most historic teams, having originally been founded in 1894 before joining Major League Baseball in 1901. During that time the Tigers have won four World Series titles for their city, along with 11 American League Pennants and four Central Division titles.

As you would expect from a team with such a long history and success, the Tigers are well represented in the Baseball Hall of Fame. There are currently 15 players either wearing a Tigers cap insignia on their plaque, or whom the Hall recognizes as being primarily a Tigers player.

The team has not been able to win a coveted World Series since 1984, though. Thanks to the new online sports betting laws in Michigan, fans will be able to back their team as they try to win a fifth title.

Detroit Pistons



The Detroit Pistons moved to the city in 1957 after deciding their original home of Fort Wayne, Indiana was too small to support an NBA franchise. Since then the team has carved a strong identity and cemented its place in basketball history.

The most famous era of Pistons basketball undoubtedly came in the late 1980s and early 1990s during their ‘Bad Boys’ era. Led by Isiah Thomas, the team was known for its rough and physically dominant play.

The style worked, though, as the Detroit Pistons won the NBA Championship in 1989 and 1990. They followed this up with a further Championship in 2004, however, have since struggled to recapture their form.

Michigan Wolverines



The University of Michigan has 29 varsity teams who represent the school as Wolverines. The most successful of these are the men’s swimming and ice hockey teams, which have 12 and nine National Championships respectively.

However, by far the most famous of the teams is the Michigan Wolverines, football team. With 11 National Championships to their name and a fearsome reputation for playing hard-hitting defensive football, the Wolverines are fan favorites both in-state and beyond.

With the legalization of sports betting in Michigan, football fans will now be able to bet on the famous Michigan vs. Ohio State game. As one of the most fierce rivalries in college football, this is always a highlight of the sporting calendar.