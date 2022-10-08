Michigan assistant Mike Hart carted off field after medical episode

Former Wolverine tailback and current running backs coach Mike Hart was carted off the field during the first half of the team’s Saturday match against Indiana.

The 36-year-old assistant coach was conscious as he was carted off, and the Fox broadcast reported that he suffered a seizure and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation..

Sideline reporter Jenny Taft also reported that Hart left Indiana’s Memorial Stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife Monique by his side.

“He was alert on the stretcher, the thumbs up,” Taft said on the broadcast. “As you can imagine, it’s been a bit emotional on the Michigan sideline.”

In a show of solidarity, Hart was surrounded by the entire team as he left the field.

It seemed he wanted to wave towards Indiana’s sideline as well, but a medical attendant encouraged him to keep his arms crossed over chest.

Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart, from a Sept. 4 game, was carted off the field Saturday after a medial episode. AP

The second-year running backs coach is the all-time leading rusher in school history and returned “home” after spending four seasons on Indiana’s staff in the same capacity and as an associate head coach during the 2020 campaign.

“He means a lot to both of these teams,” Taft said.