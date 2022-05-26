Michelle Wie reveals she’s stepping away from LPGA full time

The “next phase” of Michelle Wie’s career will not be as a full-time golfer.

The 32-year-old announced Thursday that she’s stepping away from the LPGA Tour full-time following the US Open next week as she embarks on a new chapter.

” I’m so grateful for the past 14 years I spent on tour, traveling the world and competing against the best in the game,” Wie said in an Instagram post. “Excited to spend more time now on projects that I always wanted to do but never had time for and to continually work to help golf become a more diverse and inclusive space.”

Michelle Wie announced Thursday that she’s stepping away from the LPGA Tour full time. Getty Images

Wie, who began golfing professionally as a young teen, added Thursday that she will be teaming up with Nike as an Athlete Collaborator, in addition to becoming a member of the Nike Think Tank “to get more involved with the design process and to work on meaningful projects” with the organization.

“Thank you guys for your support throughout every phase of my life/career, it means so much to me,” Wie concluded.

Much has changed for Wie over the last few years, with the Stanford alum marrying Jonnie West, the son of NBA legend Jerry West, in 2019. A year later, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Makenna.

Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in 2019, with the couple welcoming a daughter a year later. Instagram/Michelle Wie

Michelle Wie won the US Women’s Open in June 2014. Getty Images

In an interview published Thursday by GolfWeek, Wie noted how the sport had also taken a toll on her body,

“At times, if I do play a lot of golf,” she said, “I’m just in bed. Or I can’t lift [Makenna] up, and that scared me.”

As for an eventual return to golf, Wie told the publication, “I’m definitely not ruling anything out.”

Wie has a total of five LPGA Tour victories and won the US Women’s Open in 2014.