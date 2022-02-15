Michele Tafoya explains decision to move on from NBC, sports and enter political sphere

From the sidelines to the sphere.

Michele Tafoya called her last game for NBC in Super Bowl 56, with the longtime sideline reporter deciding to step away from the prestigious on-field gig to pursue a brand-new field that maybe some saw coming.

MORE: Why is Michele Tafoya leaving NBC?

Tafoya made headlines in 2021 when two appearances on “The View” led to much controversy, and later, speculation that comments made on the program led to a phantom suspension from NBC. They did not.

What is certain now, though, is that Tafoya is leaving sports entirely. Here’s what she’s doing next:

What’s next for Michele Tafoya?

The former NBC sideline reporter revealed in an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that she’s moving on from sports reporting for a career in the political arena.

Tafoya is going to co-chair a campaign for Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls. She explained why she decided to make the move:

I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me. This is not to say that sports isn’t an important field, that my job isn’t an important job. But in my position, I was not as free to be as vocal about world events that I’m concerned about. It’s not because I was told to shut up. I want to be very clear about that. But look, if you’re on a show like ‘Sunday Night Football,’ which is the No. 1 show in prime time for 11 straight years, unprecedented, the last thing they want to do is invite controversy.

The news of Tafoya’s next career move isn’t too surprising: She sat in as the conservative pundit on her two episodes of “The View” in November.

A somewhat lengthy absence after those appearances led to speculation that NBC suspended her for views she shared. Network executives refuted the rumors, saying Tafoya was just taking some “bye weeks” that were already in place prior to the start of the 2021 season.

“Michele’s off weeks — which were determined prior to the season — were all in cold weather cities after Thanksgiving, and her final weekend off this season comes on Jan. 2 in Green Bay. Any other speculation about her time off is blatantly false,” NBC said in a statement at the time.

Tafoya made it clear to Deitsch that the network had nothing to do with her absence.

So all my decisions were dictated by weather. That is the truth. That decision was made almost the moment the schedule came out. It was very easy for me to make those decisions. If people recall, I worked for three straight weeks after ‘The View’ appearance. So if they were really angry, they would have yanked me right away.

Tafoya, 57, has described herself as a libertarian in the past.