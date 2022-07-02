Michael Vick being sued for alleged $1.2 million in debts

Michael Vick could be back in court soon — this time due to financial troubles.

The former star quarterback allegedly owes approximately $1.2 million to a group of creditors, who have gone to Broward County circuit court to force him to pay, according to the Miami Herald. Lawyers for the group have issued subpoenas for the Vick and his family, with depositions scheduled for Aug. 5, per The Herald, and hope to demand assets including cars, jewelry and memorabilia.

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid,” Vick’s lawyer, Arthur Jones, said in a statement to The Herald. “However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

This is not the first time Vick, 42, has hit financial trouble since his retirement from football.

In 2018, he reportedly received $400,000 in loans which he has allegedly failed to pay back, despite a $1.9 million judgement being handed down in court.

He was sued in 2017 over a failure to fulfill a contract that called for him to regularly appear on WFAN during the 2014-15 season, later settling. He was also sued over failure to make payments on a car in 2017, eventually paying over $26,000.

Vick’s home in Southwest Ranches, Fla., is protected under state law, but his other assets could be at risk in his current case.

“They are indeed living in the house. There was a $160,000 Bentley in the driveway,” Kevin Spinozza, a Coral Gables lawyer involved in the suit told The Herald. “Obviously a beautiful home, one you would think a retired NFL player would live in.”

The debt reportedly comes from two separate loans with a company called Atlantic Solutions. That is the same company that gave Vick the $400,000 in loans in 2018 which he allegedly failed to pay back.

Vick played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets and Steelers.