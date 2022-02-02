The Hamden Journal

Michael Thomas, Dez Bryant, NFL players show support of Brian Flores in wake of discrimination lawsuit

Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday alleging that the league has engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against Black candidates for coaching and front office vacancies.

The allegations are wide-ranging. They include everything from NFL teams conducting sham interviews just to fulfill the league’s Rooney Rule to accusations that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to pay Flores extra to tank during his first season in Miami.

Flores will now face off against the NFL in what could be a lengthy legal battle. He knows that this could have a detrimental impact on his coaching career, but he believes that taking a stand now is more important than his immediate future as an NFL coach.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores wrote in a statement. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game I love. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

The NFL denied the allegations levied in Flores’ lawsuit, saying they were “without merit.” However, the former Dolphins coach’s lawsuit is garnering plenty of support from NFL players. Several took to Twitter to back Flores and call out the NFL for its lack of diversity.

It will take some time for Flores’ lawsuit to play out, so this story isn’t going away. In fact, it could get bigger, as Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reports.

