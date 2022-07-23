Michael King’s Yankees season over with fractured elbow

BALTIMORE — The Yankees’ once-fearsome bullpen took another serious hit Friday night, when they lost Michael King with what sources told The Post’s Joel Sherman is a fractured right elbow.

King exited the 7-6 win over the Orioles on Friday night after throwing a pitch to Ramon Urias in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Asked what he thought when he saw King, clearly upset, leave the mound, Aaron Judge said: “Nothing good. We saw the same thing happen with [Chad Green] the last time we were here and to have this happen, it’s never good — especially with how big of a bullpen piece he’s been for us.”

The right-hander was replaced by Clay Holmes, who finished the inning — and the game — unscathed.

King had been in the midst of a breakout season, pitching well in a variety of roles in the Yankees’ bullpen and had already appeared in a career-high 34 games, with a 2.34 ERA, a WHIP of 1.02 in 50 innings.

Many thought he was worthy of being an All-Star.

Michael King exits the Yankees’ win over the Orioles with an elbow injury. AP

Instead, King’s season is now over and, as Judge noted, they’ve lost another key reliever. Green was already out for the year following Tommy John surgery.

“It was a somber mood in here after the game,’’ said Jameson Taillon, who started and lasted just 2 ²/₃ innings. “It was tough to watch.”

“He’s been one of the best pitchers in the league,’’ manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees’ bullpen, which was once considered a major strength, must now be considered a question mark with the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaching.

In addition to King’s injury, the Yankees are also trying to straighten out Aroldis Chapman, who gave up a three-run homer — and threw two wild pitches — on Friday. Additionally, Jonathan Loaisiga has yet to approach the form he showed last year.

Ron Marinaccio struck out the side in one inning of relief for Double-A Somerset on Friday night, and his return to the Yankees’ bullpen could come as soon as Sunday.

The right-hander, who was placed on the 40-man roster in the offseason, struggled at times during his first stint with the Yankees this season. He was pitching very well after being called up again, however, before he was sidelined with right shoulder inflammation.

In his last 13 appearances prior to his IL stint, Marinaccio had pitched 15 ¹/₃ scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, along with eight walks.