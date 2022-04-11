Michael Kay mocks A-Rod over Jennifer Lopez’s engagement

Michael Kay brought the jokes.

In the ninth inning of a 4-3 game between the Yankees and Red Sox that also served as the maiden voyage of the “KayRod” sidecast of ESPN2’s “Sunday Night Baseball,” Kay delivered some subtle humor about co-host Alex Rodriguez’s love life.

“It’s a great time in sports,” Kay began. “We have a new Masters champion. The NBA playoffs are about to start. Baseball in full swing. People getting engaged! It’s a happy time in the world.”

Kay, of course, was referring to the engagement of Ben Affleck and Rodriguez’s former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck proposed with a green diamond ring that reportedly is worth between $5 and $10 million.

Michael Kay joked about A-Rod’s ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez getting engaged to Ben Affleck. Twitter / TalkinBaseball_

Rodriguez and Lopez, pictured at the 2018 Met Gala, called off their two-year engagement last year. Getty Images

For his part, A-Rod took the joke in stride.

“Uh, happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for,” he said through laughter.

Last March, A-Rod and JLo called off their two-year engagement.