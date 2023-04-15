Michael Kay mistakenly calls ‘long home run’ on Giancarlo Stanton double

Michael Kay, Giancarlo Stanton, and everyone inside Yankee Stadium for that matter, thought the 33-year-old’s deep fly to left-center field left the ballpark.

Instead, Stanton’s moonshot careened off the wall — but not before Kay got into his signature home run call.

With two runners on during the seventh inning of Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Twins in The Bronx, the Yankee slugger crushed a one-out, 3-2 pitch from Minnesota right-hander Jorge Alcala toward the visitors bullpen in left-center.

Stanton took a few slow steps out of box, bat in hand, like he knew he’d gone yard once again.

But he fell a few feet short, fooling the crowd and his play-by-play guy.

“Drilled deep to left field,” Kay said on the YES broadcast. “There it goes… See ya’, a long home run.”





Giancarlo Stanton admiring his double off the wall against the Twins. MLB Photos via Getty Images





Giancarlo Stanton thought he hit a home run — but it was a double — against the Twins on Saturday. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Kay quickly caught himself as he saw Stanton’s ball roll between Minnesota’s left and center fielders.

“No!” Kay said. “It went off the wall. My apologies, but two runs score and it’s a two-run double for Stanton.”

The call wasn’t exactly John Sterling-esque as the team’s longtime radio play-by-play man had been known for calling home runs that are caught.

That included one by Stanton last season against the Blue Jays that was caught a few feet from the wall at the warning track.





Michael Kay AP

The hit — Stanton’s lone one of the game — gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead, which would end up being the final score.

It ended a two-games losing streak for the Yankees.