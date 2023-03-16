Michael Kay, ESPN radio reach multi-year contract extension

Michael Kay will stay on his ESPN New York afternoon show, he announced Thursday.

It is a seven-figure deal per year and is for multiple years, according to sources.

The Post reported in January that Kay, 62, was considering retiring from the radio.





“When the story in The Post came out, I was pretty certain that was going to be it and I would leave the show after 21 years in September,” said Kay on the program Thursday. “It had been a great run, a long run. I just said, ‘That’s it. I’m probably too old to do it.’”

After much deliberation, Kay said after many sleepless nights and talks with his family, Kay decided to stay after ESPN stepped up with a big offer.

Kay and his partners, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg, have had ratings success in the past, but have been beaten badly in recent Nielsen books by WFAN’s “Carton and Roberts.”

Kay will also remain the TV voice of the Yankees on YES.

The radio show will continue to be simulcast on YES, as well.