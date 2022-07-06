Michael Jordan named a NBA 2K23 cover athlete

With the NBA 2K franchise turning 23, who else but the greatest No. 23 of all-time to grace the cover?

Michael Jordan will be the cover athlete for the Michael Jordan Edition and Championship Edition of NBA 2K23, 2K Sports announced Tuesday.

The two editions will be available for pre-order starting July 7. Additional 2K23 news — presumably regarding fellow cover athletes — will be announced Wednesday, according to 2K Sports.

“After making 23 the most recognizable number in sports, it was only fitting that for NBA 2K23 we introduce the Michael Jordan Edition,” Alfie Brody, vice president of global marketing strategy for NBA 2K, said in a press release. “Additionally, we’re thrilled to introduce a brand new premium edition of the game with the NBA 2K23 Championship Edition, as no other player embodies the word ‘champion’ like Jordan.”

Jordan previously appeared on the NBA 2K11, NBA 2K12 and NBA 2K16 covers.

Allen Iverson is the only other player to appear on the NBA 2K cover as many times as Jordan. Iverson was on the cover of the original NBA 2K, back when it was a Sega Sports product. “The Answer” graced the cover on the first five editions of the game.