Michael Irvin releases video of encounter with alleged accuser

Michael Irvin has released footage of his encounter with a female hotel employee — who accused the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver of misconduct during an interaction at Super Bowl week in Arizona — as a piece of evidence as he attempts to clear his name.

In a press conference Tuesday, Irvin was joined by his attorneys in the wake of his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott, which he has moved from a federal court in Texas to an Arizona state court, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“I’m so thankful for this video because without it, I don’t know where this would have gone,” Irvin told reporters.

Prior to the footage rolling, Irvin’s attorneys provided those in attendance with an informational package on the alleged series of events titled “Important Times.”

There were also separate sheets titled, “What We Don’t See” and “Things to Watch For,” per the outlet.





Michael Irvin has released footage of his encounter with a hotel employee. Twitter/Fox 4 News





The footage was released during a press conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Twitter/Fox 4 News

The video features the encounter between Irvin and his accuser, which lasts roughly under 2 minutes.

The former NFL star alleges he spoke to the employee about his sports media career and also shook her hand.

Elsewhere in the video, Irvin can be seen touching the employee’s arm before the two go their separate ways.





Michael Irvin had been covering Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona prior to the allegations. Getty Images

Irvin had been in Arizona to cover Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles but was subsequently removed from his TV duties — both by NFL Network and ESPN — in light of the accusations.

Irvin’s press conference comes days after Marriott filed a motion Friday in relation to the suit, which alleged the Cowboys legend displayed aggressive behavior toward the hotel employee.

“Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable,” the filing stated, according to documents obtained by USA Today. “Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her].





Michael Irvin in November 2021. AP

“Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her. The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, has denied the allegations.

“The allegations are nonsense, and we immediately need to get Michael back to work, and we need Renaissance to apologize to him,” McCathern said last week, referring to the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel.

As for Irvin’s lawsuit, it now names four hotel employees in addition to Marriott, per Fox 4 News.