Michael Conforto’s market, Frankie Montas trade suitor

The Post’s Jon Heyman delivers news and notes from around MLB:

What becomes of Montas?

Yes, the A’s do have a viable player or two left, the most obvious being ace Frankie Montas, who won’t likely last the season in Oakland. There’ve been reports of Montas going to the White Sox, but a source suggested “that ship has sailed.” … Trevor Rosenthal is drawing big interest and will showcase soon following a year making $11 million not pitching for the A’s … OF Michael Conforto is healthy enough to hold workouts, but the shoulder injury suffered doing drills in Arizona in January has hindered his free agency. The Rangers, Jays, Giants and Rays and others were linked to Conforto. But it remains uncertain when/where he’ll sign. Agent Scott Boras said, “He’s still Michael Conforto, and he’s still young.” … The White Sox wanted a lefty hitter but AJ Pollock had a .902 OPS vs. righties last year … Uber talent/excellent tweeter Noah Syndergaard out-dueled future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, but one scout said Verlander was outstanding. Verlander told me in spring training he wouldn’t rule out pitching into his mid-40s, a la Tom Brady, but hasn’t decided yet … For all their starting pitching woes, the Mets’ rotation had a 1.46 ERA after the first time through, as our Mike Puma noted … After nearly trading Chris Paddack and Eric Hosmer to the Mets for Dom Smith, San Diego may hold Hosmer now. Manager Bob Melvin loves him (apparently more than the analytics dept. there) … New Oriole Matt Harvey is staying in Sarasota, Fla. to build arm strength, and to see if he draws a suspension following testimony in the trial of Eric Kay, who faces up to 20 years for buying the opioid that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs. While Harvey, a model citizen his first time in Baltimore, may have to sit games, Kay faces up to 20 years in what can be seen as Texas justice … Ian Desmond is quietly calling it a career after skipping two seasons due to COVID … Javier Baez may turn out to be the best free-agent signing, but by the time he signed with the Tigers he had little else. Earlier, before the Mets signed Escobar, he had the Mets and Tigers … Good job by the Pirates locking up Ke’Bryan Hayes for $70 million over eight years, a terrific all-around talent, though he’d barely played at the MLB level. Bryan Reynolds was next with a two-year, $13.5 million deal reached Thursday. The Marlins, Padres, Mariners and Yankees previously tried for Reynolds … OF Seiya Suzuki (1.524 OPS) looks like a star for the Cubs.

Michael Conforto, Frankie Montas Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post; Getty Images

Best comp for Judge?

The Yankees suggested an opt out in their $233 million offer (counting this year) to Aaron Judge, but Judge couldn’t get off the $36 million per. While he’s 29 and obviously not Mike Trout, his case is salaries have risen since Trout signed … A big comp in Judge talks was Anthony Rendon ($245 million, seven years). The Yankees’ feeling: Rendon had three top-six MVP finishes and a World Series ring, and was also a free agent. My suggestion: Judge has more cachet so the Yankees quietly offer that $245 million ASAP (after he lifts the negotiation moratorium) on top of the approximately $19 million for 2022 … The Nats’ signing of Nelson Cruz was a surprise as they aren’t a contender for a change. He has a link to Juan Soto and Nats exec Johnny DiPuglia … The Dodgers were viewed as a team for Cruz. But they prefer to rotate at DH … Jesus Sanchez looks like the right call for Marlins in center … Manager Dave Roberts made a prudent decision pulling Clayton Kershaw, who missed last year’s postseason, after seven innings with a perfect game going. Kershaw agreed … Congrats to Giants coach Alyssa Nakken, the first woman to coach on the field … Justin Upton’s release by the Angels was a surprise given his huge spring (5-for-15, three HRs) and $28 million salary, but word is he’s given consideration to retiring. If so, very nice career for a No. 1 overall pick by the D-Backs, who’ve considered bringing him back … The 100-mph-throwing Hunter Greene seemed like he waited awhile after being taken No. 2 overall to make his boffo debut, but he’s only 22 … Alec Bohm apologized after being caught on camera saying he hated Philly while being booed during his three-error game. But at that point he had a 1.000 OBP. The man can hit.

Aaron Judge hits a home run during the Yankees’ game against the Blue Jays Wednesday night. Jason Szenes

J-Rod, another A-Rod?

Julio Rodriguez, says rival GM, is a “future superstar” … Johns Hopkins lengthened Hall of Famer Harold Baines’ life with a dual heart-kidney transplant. Bravo … Get well soon to Hall of Famer Juan Marichal, who hit his head in a fall in the Dominican … Is there any other player so far and away a team’s best ever player as Tom Seaver and the Mets? I think not.

This Week’s Player: Steven Kwan, Indians OF. Runners-up: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals 3B; Tylor Megill, Mets SP; Seiya Suzuki, Cubs OF; Vlad Guerrero Jr., Jays 1B.