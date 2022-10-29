Michael Carter’s maturity only becoming more important for Jets

Jets head coach Robert Saleh often lauds Michael Carter for his maturity and leadership, but the second-year running back took those responsibilities to a new level earlier this week.

Running backs coach Taylor Embree had to miss positional meetings Wednesday after his wife gave birth to their third child, so the 23-year-old Carter helped run the group’s film session in advance of the game Sunday against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

“He’s so mature, he gets everything. … He’s a true teammate,” Embree said of Carter. “Whatever the task is, he steps up and shows his maturity, and he just wants to win.

“He doesn’t care what it is. He wants to win football games.”

Asked about Embree’s revelation after practice on Friday, Carter said he appreciated the compliments, but stressed that he shared the workload in the film session with special teams assistant Leon Washington and offensive assistant Mack Brown.

“They were a big part of the meeting, so I don’t want to take full credit for that,” Carter told The Post. “Coach [Embree] was right, I was technically supposed to run the meeting. And I helped out. … Honestly, it’s just cool to be able to have that trust from them.”

Saleh and the coaching staff also are likely to entrust a larger on-field workload to Carter this week in the wake of the season-ending ACL tear second-round pick Breece Hall suffered last Sunday at Denver in the Jets’ fourth win a row, which improved their record to 5-2.

The Jets also acquired former 1,000-yard rusher James Robinson on Monday in a trade with Jacksonville, but Saleh said he’s unsure how big a role the imported running back will play in his team debut Sunday.

“We have a really good team, a really good offensive line and a really good running back group,” Carter said. “For the life of me, I can’t imagine the Jaguars trading James Robinson. But f–k it, we got him and we’re thankful that we do.

“We are going to miss Breece, of course, but truthfully I don’t think we will skip a beat, because our [offensive] line has been playing so well. No disrespect to anybody, Breece is a special player, but I still think we’ll have success.”

Hall, the 36th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State, posted 681 yards from scrimmage and scored five touchdowns in his first seven games, before suffering the knee injury Sunday against the Broncos.

The 5-foot-8 Carter, the Jets’ fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2021, has 66 carries for 228 yards and 20 receptions for another 151 yards in his second NFL campaign.

“Michael has been great, because it’s not easy,” Saleh said. “You go into the offseason, you’re expecting to be the lead guy, and then you see another guy come into the room as a drafted young man in Breece and you see kind of a split happening.

“But he is a very, very important piece to this offense and a big reason why we’re going to have success for years to come. His character, his off-the-field, the way he does things, the way he studies, the work he puts in, and his thoughtfulness in everything he does is why we love him, and then on top of it, he’s a pretty damn good football player, too.”

Saleh added that while Carter isn’t officially a captain, he represents the running backs on the team’s leadership council and “is viewed as a leader on this team.”

“I think it’s natural for me. I think it’s organic now,” Carter said. “I don’t try to do too much, but my teammates respect me, and I think that’s where the leadership will come from, the respect.

“I really just try to take everything one week at a time. Every week is different. If the weeks start flowing my way, that’s what it is. I’m thankful for every opportunity. We’re in a great position right now as a team. We are a playoff team, I firmly believe that, and I think throughout the locker room, the guys know that, too. And that’s honestly the only goal in mind.”