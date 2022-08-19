Michael Carter already emerging as Jets leader despite competition

It would have been easy for Michael Carter to get ticked off back in April when the Jets selected Breece Hall in the second round of the draft.

Carter was coming off a promising rookie year in which he was the team’s leading rusher and emerged from part of a committee to lead back as the season went on.

So, when coach Robert Saleh called him on that Friday night to tell him about Hall, a do-everything back himself from Iowa State, Carter could have sulked. Instead, he took the news in stride.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Carter told The Post on Thursday. “I just think that I have to try to be the best. Who they take, who they draft, I guess you could make it my business, but at the end of the day, I want to be the best. They called me after. It wasn’t a big deal.”

It was another moment that reminded Jets leadership of just how lucky they got to have Carter somehow tumble to them in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Carter has not only been everything they could hope on the field, but also has emerged as a leader off the field. The 23-year-old acts much more like a 32-year-old. At one training camp practice, he put his arm around undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight after a mistake and coached him up.

Carter does not view Hall as a threat to his job, but as someone he wants to help adjust to the NFL like he did last year.

Michael Carter participates in drills at Jets training camp on Thursday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“The truth is I’m competing with myself,” Carter said. “I want to be the best in the world. I think that I can’t worry about who is to the left of me and who is to the right of me. I help them out because that’s the right thing to do, and I want to see everybody around me win.”

Carter credits his parents, Tony Carter and Suzette Ellington, with shaping him. Both served in the Air Force, but Carter said it was not the military background who made them but his grandparents who deserve the credit.

“How my grandma raised my dad and how my other grandma raised my mother is the reason that I am how I am,” Carter said. “They took those lessons that they got from them and instilled it in me and my brothers. I think I’m like that because of who they are. I really owe a lot to them.”

The biggest lessons? Have respect for everyone and be yourself.

“I think that being myself is the reason that people naturally gravitate toward me, because I’m not afraid to be who I am,” said Carter, who is called “The Voice” in the running backs room because of his leadership.

The Jets enter the 2022 season with a loaded backfield that includes Carter, Hall, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson. The Jets brought this offense with them from San Francisco, where they have always gone with a committee, but are committed to riding the hot hand.

Carter emerged midway through last season as that hot hand. He had 172 yards from scrimmage in the team’s upset win over the Bengals and was just starting to roll when a high-ankle sprain knocked him out of three games. He finished the year with 964 yards from scrimmage.

Michael Carter speaks after practice on Thursday. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“I feel like I’ve shown that every time I get chances, I take advantage of them,” Carter said. “I just pray that turns into more opportunities.”

He still has a chip on his shoulder from last year’s draft when teams passed on him, possibly because he is just 5-foot-8.

“I may be on the smaller side of the NFL, but I never knew I was undersized until I guess Mel Kiper said it, but who’s even listening to Mel Kiper anyway?” Carter said.

When asked about his goal, Carter has a high mark.

“Best in the world,” Carter said. “You can’t be the best ever if you can’t be the best in the game at some point.”

Carter is a student of running backs, having watched film of greats past and present. He points to Alvin Kamara as his favorite and someone he wants to emulate as a runner and a receiver.

How close is he to doing that?

“Truthfully, talent-wise I’m not far. I have the talent,” Carter said. “I just think it comes with opportunities, and I think it comes with execution. I’m at the point now where I feel like if I get the ball in my hands, it’s going to be something. I’m going to do something with this ball. … I feel really confident about where I’m at.”

The Jets have a crowded running backs room entering this season. Don’t be surprised, though, if Carter stands out in that crowd.