Michael Carter aims to model Jets RB great’s ‘consistency’

Aiming to build off a promising rookie season, the Jets’ Michael Carter is drawing inspiration from one of the franchise’s all-time greats.

As Carter stood at the podium Thursday following the second practice of training camp, the second-year running back outlined his admiration for the “consistency” that ultimately led Curtis Martin to the Hall of Fame.

“Curtis Martin did eight, nine plays in a row in practice and then they took him out and he was done,” Carter said. “That’s when Bill Parcells knew that he was special. The fact that Curtis did that and didn’t even flinch shows his consistency. Then he transferred it to the game, and for multiple games, and for multiple seasons.

“And now he’s got a golden jacket.”

Carter may never come close to replicating Martin’s career, but after rushing for a team-high 639 yards on 147 carries as a rookie, the 23-year-old seems to have the requisite frame of mind for a stellar encore.

Michael Carter Noah K. Murray

A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2021 draft, Carter began his professional career in a crowded running back room. Showcasing a knack for shedding tackles and breaking off electric runs, Carter quickly emerged as a standout.

“Michael Carter has that ability, once he gets the ball in his hands, to make an average play great,” center Connor McGovern said. “So now, he’s learned the ins and outs and the true technique or the true reads of this offense. You can see it now.

“O-line’s gonna give him 3 [yards], he’s gonna make it 6, 7, 8, 9. He has that ability. … He’s a special player.”

Yet he is not the only backfield threat. The Jets drafted Iowa State’s Breece Hall in the second round this spring, putting Carter in a bit of a peculiar position for a second-year player. Already, he has someone looking up to him and needing his mentorship.

But Carter said that his role this year won’t be too different from the one he flourished in last season.

“It kind of happened last year because we were all learning from each other,” Carter said. “I’m focused on myself and bringing other guys along with me. My goal is to be the best.”

With a goal like that, Martin is a pretty good player to emulate.