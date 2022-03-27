Miami vs. Kansas odds, prediction

The final two battles of the Elite Eight take center stage on Sunday. According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Kansas is a -6.5 favorite over Miami.
The Hurricanes are no stranger to being the underdogs. As a No. 10 seed, Miami has been an underdog in most games they have played during March Madness 2022. The exception was when Miami played Iowa State in the Sweet 16 and closed as three-point favorites.
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 1 Kansas
How to watch
Gametime: 2:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: March Madness Live app, CBS Sports app, fuboTV
Betting on March Madness 2022?
Miami vs. Kansas odds
Odds provided by BetMGM
Spread: Miami +6.5 vs. Kansas -6.5
Moneyline: Miami (+230) vs. Kansas (-300)
Total: Over 147.5 (-110) | Under 147.5 (-110)
Miami vs. Kansas prediction
Miami (+6.5) over Kansas: The author of another of the most unlikely runs in tournament history, Jim Larrañaga, could become the first-ever coach to lead two different schools to the Final Four as double-digit seeds. The Hurricanes have played as well as any team in March, beating No. 2-seed Auburn and Iowa State by an average of 16 points, behind the explosive and opportunistic backcourt Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Isaiah Wong, who spark a defense forcing more than 15 turnovers per game in the tournament.
With Ochai Agbaji and the Jayhawks’ offense slumping, Miami should be in striking distance against the vulnerable top-seed in the final minutes, striking fear into Kansas as Creighton and Providence did. Bill Self’s 3-7 record in the Elite Eight inspires little confidence laying this many points.